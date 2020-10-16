Congress And CPM Welcome 'Gupkar Declaration', Demand Restoration Of Art 370 & 35 A

Backing the Gupkar Declaration, Congress MP P Chidambaram on Friday, said that Congress stood resolutely for the restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K. Welcoming the coming together of mainstream J&K parties under the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration', he warned the Centre to stop looking at them as 'secessionist or anti-national'. Similarly, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury too welcomed the 'restarting of the political process in J&K'.

Gupkar Declaration signatories formally announce alliance, demand restoration of Art 370

Chidambaram: 'Congress stands resolutely for J&K rights'

The coming together of mainstream regional parties of J&K to fight a constitutional battle to restore the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is a development that must be welcomed by all the people of India — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 16, 2020

Responding to both Yechury and Chidambaram, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah appreciated the strong articulation, backing the declaration. Previously, in his first interview since being released from detention, Abdullah had lashed out at the Opposition, saying that 'they did not stand up for J&K leaders'. Abdullah has vowed he will not contest any Assembly elections as long as Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory.

Chidambaram Sb has been consistent in giving voice to his opposition to what happened on 5/8/19, both in Parliament & outside. This strong articulation is greatly appreciated. https://t.co/3pwPilghRk — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 16, 2020

Omar Abdullah won't contest any J&K assembly polls till it remains a Union territory

Gupkar declaration

After the release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after 14 months of detention, mainstream Kashmiri politicians who had signed the Gupkar Declaration on August 4, 2019, met at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's residence on Thursday. Signing the new Gupkar declaration, NC president Farooq Abdullah affirmed that the Centre must restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. Flanked by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and his son Omar, Abdullah announced the alliance's name has been changed to 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'.

Abdullah demanded the immediate release of all political detainees from J&K and called for a peaceful dialogue with all stakeholders at the earliest. On this occasion, all original Gupkar Declaration signatories barring for J&K Congress chief GA Mir were in attendance at Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar. "Our battle is a Constitutional battle. We want the government of India to return to the people of this state the rights they held before August 5, 2019," said Abdullah.

On August 4, 2019, all mainstream political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were arrested or placed under house- arrest, communication links and internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. A day later, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh. While full-speed 4G mobile internet is yet to be restored to the Valley, the Centre has changed the domicile law of J&K, issuing over 18.52 domicile certificates issued. Most mainstream J&K parties like - NC, PDP, JKPC, JKPM, Apni Party have rejected the new domicile laws.

