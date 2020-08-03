Omar Abdullah Opines On Srinagar's Aug 4-5 Curfew; Says 'started 24 Hrs Earlier This Year'

Recalling the security preparations and curfew placed in Srinagar and the Valley on 4 August 2019, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Monday, commented that it had been placed 24 hours earlier this year. He added that apart from Srinagar, several other places would be presumably placed under curfew. Abdullah, who was released recently from 7-month detention, has vowed that he will not contest in Assembly polls till Kashmir remains a Union Territory.

Omar opines on curfew

The preparations start a full 24 hours earlier this year compared to 2019 with Srinagar, and I presume the same is being done across the valley, being placed under strict curfew from tonight for the next two days. pic.twitter.com/WBpCAxrs2G — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 3, 2020

Curfew imposed in Srinagar following inputs of Pak backed protests on 5th August

J&K admin places Srinagar under curfew

Stating that Pakistan-sponsored elements were planning an attack on August 5 - the day Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs and its special status was revoked, the J&K administration placed Srinagar under curfew on August 4 and 5. Movement of staff on COVID-19 duty with valid ID will be deployed, while the original COVID-19 lockdown will remain in place till 8 August. Earlier in the day, PDP announced that it will stage a 'Black Day' protest on August 5, as its chief Mehbooba Mufti remains jailed till October 2020.

PDP to stage 'Black Day' protest on August 5 over 'Kashmir losing its special status'

Politicians under house arrest

Inspite of the Centre's assertion that Congress leader Saifuddin Soz was never under detention, the ex-Union Minister released a video showing that he was unable to move out of his residence and claimed policemen were forcefully whisking him away from the media. Congress has demanded that Soz be released immediately, but the Supreme Court has dismissed Soz's wife's plea challenging his 'illegal detention'. Similarly, several other leaders - including Sajid Lone have been released from detention, but are reportedly not free to move out of their residence without police. The Valley has still been bereft of high-speed internet till August 19, as ordered by J&K administration.

Security situation in 2019

On August 2, 2019, amid intelligence inputs of terror threats, the Indian Army airlifted all Amarnath Yatris from the valley. Moreover, Centre deployed additional 25000 paramilitary personnel over the 10,000 troops already deployed, citing that Pakistan Army and Pakistan is 'desperate to disrupt' the peace in Kashmir. Soon after on August 4, all mainstream political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were arrested or placed under house- arrest, communication links and internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. Later, on August 5, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh.