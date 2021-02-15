Congress & Sena Scoff At Tripura CM Biplab Deb's 'BJP Govt In Lanka & Nepal' Quip

Scoffing at Tripura CM Biplab Deb's remarks that 'BJP will form govt in Sri Lanka and Nepal', Congress on Monday, claimed that such 'stupid remarks' were the reason why India's relation with its neighbours was souring. Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi too wondered what MEA thought of Deb's 'ridiculous claims'. Deb had allegedly claimed that former BJP President Amit Shah has plans to establish a government in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Deb said that Amit Shah during his visit to Tripura, in a tea party with the state leadership, said that he plans to establish the party in neighbouring countries after winning in most of the states in India.

Congress: 'Due to such stupid remarks..'

Wonder what MEA thinks about such ridiculous comments coming from someone who is not merely a BJP member but also appointed CM of Tripura. https://t.co/3zSwyKyO1P — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) February 15, 2021

BJP plans to expand into Nepal & Sri Lanka, form govts there: Tripura CM quotes Amit Shah

Deb: 'Amit Shah plans to form govt in Nepal & Sri Lanka'

“We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (North-East Zonal Secretary of BJP) said that BJP has formed its government in several states of India. In reply Shah said, Now Sri Lanka and Nepal is left. We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government,” the Chief Minister said quoting the Union Home Minister on Saturday, during a party program in Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

Deb said it was only under the leadership of Amit Shah that the BJP became the world’s largest party. "The communist had claimed that their party was the largest in the world, which Amit Shah broke by making BJP the largest party in the world. The BJP will change the trend of change of government between the Left and the Congress every five years in Kerala and emerge as the winner in the southern state as well," he said. Even BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy scoffed saying, "Was the CM joking? Or sarcastic? He could not be serious."

When HM was party chief, he had visited the state. We were sitting & talking. We said that we've so many states(BJP govt in several states). He said Sri Lanka & Nepal still remain. He said that we've to take party to Sri Lanka & Nepal too. We've to win there too: Tripura CM(13.2) pic.twitter.com/fWHiJpjlSH — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

Deb's previous controversial claims

Last year, the Tripura CM was in hot water after making highly controversial remarks at an event where he drew a comparison between people of Punjab and Haryana with Bengalis, saying that Punjabis and Haryanvi are physically strong but have "dull brains" whereas nobody can beat the "wit and the brain of a Bengali". Even before that, he claimed that advanced technologies such as telecommunications satellites, TVs, and missiles were available to those fighting the Mahabharata war. Deb, currently faces rebellion in Tripura BJP itself with 4 BJP MLAs complaining to BJP chief J P Nadda about the alleged misgovernance and pointed out that it could lead to BJP's defeat in the 2023 Assembly polls. Deb was assured by Nadda that he will continue as CM.

