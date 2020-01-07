Congress Appoints Fact-finding Committee To Investigate JNU Violence

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has formed a four-member fact-finding committee to discuss the JNU violence at the party office in Delhi at 4 pm on Tuesday. The committee will be sketching the next course of action and will present its report to Gandhi within a week. The committee is likely to meet the students and authorities of JNU on Tuesday evening.

An official release said, "Congress president has appointed a fact-finding committee on the JNU incident. They are asked to conduct a detailed inquiry on the incident of violence in JNU campus and submit the report to the Congress president within a week."

The four-member committee consists of All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, former NSUI president Amrita Dhawan, MP Hibi Eden, and MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

JNU violence

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured after a masked mob armed with sticks and rods entered the university and attacked the students and teachers. the students were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Delhi Police filed its first report detailing the incident and stated that 'outsiders in masks' were responsible. They said the scuffle between the Left-wing and Right-wing students escalated post-noon on Sunday. They added that 'masked outsiders' entered hostel at 5 PM and attacked students, faculty and damaged property. On being called by the JNU administration, Delhi police entered the campus.

JNU violence probe

The Delhi Police have initiated a probe in the JNU violence, wherein both RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-inclining JNUSU have accused each other. On Tuesday, Republic sources informed that the Delhi Police will be using a face recognition system to probe the matter further, by acquiring the video footage.

After being accused to be mute spectators during the violence, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, on Monday, briefed the media saying that the Crime branch will be investigating the incident. He stated that the police received a call about a scuffle between students and they responded immediately. Narrating the sequence of events, he said that the Delhi police which could be deployed only in the Admin block could not enter the area of the scuffle which was mainly in the hostels.

(With inputs from ANI)