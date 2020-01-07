ABVP Activist Chased And Attacked; Organisation Accuses 'Left Thugs In JNU'

In the backdrop of the violent attack on in JNU, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has shared another video, accusing the left-wing students of chasing and brutally attacking ABVP activists. Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, after entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'.

In the video posted of Twitter by ABVP, a group can be seen chasing a student, which the ABVP claims is a student activist named Shivam.

This video is a clear proof of how students and karyaakartas were hounded and beaten by Left thugs in JNU. Shivam, an ABVP karyakarta, was chased & brutally attacked by the commie goons. This is what Left does to you if you stand for students’ rights. #BanAISASFI#LeftAttacksJNU pic.twitter.com/amy1FRFntD — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) January 6, 2020

Furthermore, the ABVP mentioned that an activist received severe injuries on head, neck due to the violent attack by the leftist thugs. "It is high time these left organisations are banned so that campuses can be violence-free and can focus on education and holistic development of students," tweeted the organisation.

Students affiliated to the RSS-backed ABVP on Monday held a demonstration outside Ruia College in Matunga against violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and accused Leftist outfits and the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) of orchestrating it.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who has been grievously injured. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.

Protests are currently held in Mumbai, outside JNU and Kolkata. Several Opposition politicians have blamed the BJP and the ABVP for the attack, alleging Delhi police's involvement in the attack. Meanwhile, the BJP has condemned the attack but stood by ABVP which has claimed several of its members have been injured including its presidential candidate.

