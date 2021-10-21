On a day when India is celebrating its historic feat pertaining to COVID-19 vaccination, the Congress party has yet again attacked the Centre. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that people spent their own money for the COVID-19 vaccines. Moreover, in a big allegation, Khera stated that the Union government charged for the vaccines by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel. This comes after India crossed the 100 crores vaccination milestone on Thursday.

Further attacking the government, the grand old party's leader claimed that people suffered and expressed that the government should have vaccinated people for free which would have benefited crores of poor people. Concluding his statement, Pawan Khera said that nothing can be accepted from the 'Event Jeevi Government'.

"Thanks to the people of the country who spent from their pockets for 100 crore vaccines. The government charged for the vaccines by repeatedly increasing the prices of petrol and diesel. People suffered. I wish the government had got people vaccinated for free, then crores of poor people would have got a big help. But it is useless to expect something from the 'Event Jeevi Government'," he said.

देश की जनता को साधुवाद जिसने अपनी जेब से खर्च कर 100 करोड़ टीके लिये। सरकार ने पेट्रोल-डीज़ल की क़ीमतें बार बार बढ़ा कर दाम वसूला। लोगों ने कष्ट सहा। काश सरकार मुफ्त में लोगों को टीका लगवाती तो करोड़ों गरीब जनों को बड़ी मदद मिलती। लेकिन इवेंटजीवी सरकार से उम्मीद करना बेकार है https://t.co/w2Pc9z6Zlo — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) October 21, 2021

India administers 100 Crore COVID-19 vaccination jabs

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister Modi hails India's vaccine drive; thanks healthcare workers

As India administered 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the historic achievement. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that it is a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. He congratulated the country and also expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses and the other healthcare workers.