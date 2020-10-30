Congress Attempts Escape After Pakistan's Pulwama Admission; Denies Seeking 'saboot'

Pakistan's admission of its role in the heinous Pulwama attack is a slap on the faces of the politicians who had slandered the Indian government after the dastardly killing of 40 CRPF personnel in 2019, demanding 'saboot'.

Several Opposition leaders including those from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress & NC had played politics over the martyrdom of our bravehearts, questioning what the Modi government "gained" from the attack and the sacrifice of CRPF jawans.

The same leaders now seem to be tight-lipped over Pakistan's admission to the Pulwama bombing. There has been no comment from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had tweeted earlier this year: "Who benefitted the most from the Pulwama attack?"

READ | As Pakistan Admits Pulwama, Javadekar Wants Congress & Conspiracy Theorists To Apologise

Congress denies questioning Govt

As the BJP and scores of citizens demanded an answer from the "saboot gang" over their previous statements, the jolted Opposition has tried to coverup its allegations. On Pakistan's Pulwama admission, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera blatantly denied accusing the Modi government of being "hand-in-glove with the enemy".

"No such questions were raised against the government," he said. "How were 40 soldiers were martyred, this raises the question on their safety. Such a query becomes the right of every Indian," the Congress leader said.

Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack was exposed after Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry boasted that the attack was Imran Khan's biggest achievement, during a debate on the floor of the Pakistan Assembly amid political turmoil in India's neighbour.

READ | Sitaram Yechury Reacts To Pakistan's Pulwama Admission; Has Queries For Indian Government

Here's how the Opposition had cast aspersions on the country's administration over the martyrdom of 40 security personnel.

Pakistan and Imran Khan are openly supporting Modi ji. It is clear now that Modi ji has some secret pact wid them.



Everyone is asking - did Pakistan kill 40 of our brave soldiers in Pulwama on 14 Feb just before elections to help Modi ji? https://t.co/hIh5PGqr9E — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2019

We lost 40Jawans under @Narendramodi's watch but when the Opposition objected to politicising the army, he accused us of having supporters in Pak

But the truth is out now. @ImranKhanPTI supports Modi& says Pak prefers Modi as the Indian PM. So, who has the support of our enemies? — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 10, 2019

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

TMC leader Mamata Banerjee had also questioned the timing of the attack. "I have a doubt. How they (Pakistan) have got this encouragement when the elections are around the corner? I don't know....why after Parliament is over. I am in doubt.... why have not we taken any action against Pakistan in the last five years," she had said.

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah said. “They (Modi Govt) knew that the attack was going to happen. Where did the explosives come from? PM Modi had to win the elections, so he did this ‘karnama’ [misadventure],” he had said

READ | BJP Asks Rahul Gandhi If He Believes India's Abhinandan Ultimatum Now, As Pakistan Admits

Pakistan admits to Pulwama terror attack

In shocking admission of its role in the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: "We hit India by entering inside. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan."

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, claimed the lives of 40 personnel.

A convoy of vehicles carrying around 2,500 security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the terror attack while Pakistan had repeatedly denied a role in it, until on Friday.

READ | Singhvi Reacts To Pakistan's 'blatant' Pulwama Admission, Says 'armed Response' Justified