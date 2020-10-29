Singhvi Reacts To Pakistan's 'blatant' Pulwama Admission, Says 'armed Response' Justified

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday reacted to Pakistan's admission on the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, saying that the Pakistan Minister's statement during the parliament's proceedings was enough to justify 'an international boycott and an armed response.' "Good to see such a blatant admission of terrorism from Pakistan that too in recorded parliamentary proceedings," said the Congress MP adding that Fawad Chaudhary's statements called for both an international and an armed response.

Good to see such a blatant admission of terrorism from Pakistan that too in recorded parliamentary proceedings. This justifies both an international boycott & an armed response.https://t.co/8s8GyT48ay — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 29, 2020

Read: Quivering Bajwa,FM Qureshi Said ‘Release Abhinandan Or India Will Attack’:Pak Oppn Recalls

Read: Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack In Assembly; Term It 'Imran Khan’s Great Achievement'

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

"Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks.

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Read: Nawaz Sharif Lashes Out At Pak Generals Bajwa & Faiz; Maryam Raises Baloch Disappearances

Read: Nawaz Sharif Slams Pervez Musharraf For Kargil War; Claims 'Pak Jawans Were Sent Unarmed'