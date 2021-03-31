Congress Calls Out TN BJP For Using Photo Of Karti Chidambaram's Wife In Poll Promo Video

In the latest development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Congress has lashed out at BJP for using an image of Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram's wife Srinidhi in its campaign video without her 'consent'. The Tamil Nadu BJP unit was left red-faced on Tuesday after the Congress called out its rival for using an image of Srinidhi Karti Chidambaram dancing to Semmozhi - a song penned by former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi. Taking to Twitter, Congress slammed BJP for using Srindhi's photo and claimed that the saffron party had proved that its campaign was full of lies and propaganda. The BJP had uploaded the video with the caption 'lotus will bloom' but deleted the tweet later after facing backlash from certain quarters of social media users.

A red-faced movement for Tamil Nadu BJP

Congress unveils manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections

Congress has vowed to introduce new farm laws in place of the legislation passed by the Centre if voted to power, as it unveiled its election manifesto on Tuesday. Unveiling Congress' election manifesto, TNCC chief KS Alagiri slammed CM Edappadi Palaniswami for supporting the farm laws and claimed that the ruling AIADMK government favoured the laws and not the farmers. Speaking to the press after the manifesto launch, Congress leader KS Alagiri said that new farm laws will be introduced in place of the existing ones to 'protect the farmers'. The Congress leader claimed that the party would implement the findings of the MS Swaminathan report. Congress also echoed DMK's promise to ban NEET exams if elected to power and vowed to take steps to increase the 7.5% quota for govt school-going students in all vocational colleges, including medicine, to 10%.

Further, Congress vowed to urge the Centre to include fishermen in the list of tribals as per the Mandal Commission, citing that they stayed away from the mainland and hence were required to be recognized. It also vowed to bring a complete ban on alcohol in the state if elected to power. The DMK ally assured to provide equal opportunities for women in education and employment while also promising to increase pension for senior citizens.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.