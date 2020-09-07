Congress Castigates Centre On COVID-19 Situation, Dubs India As 'Corona Capital' Of World

On Monday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala castigated the Centre for its handling of the COVID-19 situation, terming India as the 'corona capital' of the world. He alleged that BJP had left the citizens to their own fate. Thereafter, he listed some facts about the novel coronavirus situation in the nation.

He highlighted that India occupied the first position in the world as far as daily cases and deaths are concerned. Surjewala added that the country's patient doubling rate was the highest in the world. Additionally, he pointed out that India ranked third globally in terms of total COVID-19 deaths.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala remarked, "The Modi government has been proven to be incompetent in its handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Amid the pandemic, BJP has left people to their own fate. India has become the corona capital of the world. India now has the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the world now. In the last 24 hours, 90,802 new cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country."

"India is number one in the world in the daily rise in COVID-19 cases. India is also number one in the world as far as daily deaths are concerned. India’s patient doubling rate is the highest in the world. India occupies the second spot in both the total coronavirus cases and the active cases list. In terms of the total deaths owing to COVID-19, the country is in the third position," he added.

भारत आज दुनिया की ‘कोरोना कैपिटल’ बन गया है



रोम जल रहा था - नीरो बंसी बजा रहा



वैसे ही...



देश कोरोना की गर्त में जा रहा - मोदी जी मोर को दाना चुगा रहे pic.twitter.com/qWY0jSI2Vd — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 7, 2020

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 42,04,613 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 32,50,429 patients have been discharged while 71,642 deaths have been recorded. At present, there are 8,82,542 active cases. With 69,564 persons recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate soared to 77.31%. The case fatality rate stands at 1.70%.

On September 6, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a meeting with the Health Secretaries of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Puducherry on the containment of COVID-19 in 35 districts under their jurisdiction. Underscoring the need to break the chain of transmission, he called for focusing on the people having co-morbidities and the elderly population, strengthening containment measures, and scaling up testing to decrease the positivity rate below 5%. The respective state health secretaries discussed the roadmap for the next month.

