Congress Claims Tussling BJP & AAP Are In League & Conspired Over Ration Delivery Scheme

Reacting to the tussle between the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP -led Delhi government over the doorstep ration delivery scheme, Congress leader Haroon Yusuf said on Saturday that both the parties are fighting to take credit for the scheme.

Yusuf, who is the former Food and Civil Supplies Minister of Delhi, alleged massive corruption in the AAP government's scheme to provide ration at the door-step of beneficiaries, which has been halted by the Union government. He also said it was clear that the Modi government at the Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi were in league, and they conspired to stop the door-step delivery of ration plan to mislead the people of Delhi.

Yusuf said the fight between the BJP and the AAP is about who takes the credit for the scheme, as the Centre does not want it to be in the name of the "Mukhyamantri" (Chief Minister). He said that there should not be any politics in the delivery of ration to the poor, who are deprived of jobs and all other means of livelihood, due to the Covid-19 crisis. READ | Centre not allowing Delhi govt's flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme: AAP

'Several loopholes' in Delhi ration scheme

Targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Yusuf said that if his government was keen on providing ration to the poor, it would not have slashed the number of existing ration card holders, from 35 lakhs to 17 lakhs, and over 11 lakh families would not be waiting to get new ration cards for the past six years.

Pointing out the 'loopholes' in the existing ration delivery system, he said many ration card holders are denied ration, ration shops remain shut for several days, adulteration of the ration is rampant, and despite people standing in queues for hours, foodgrains are doled out in a pick-and-choose manner.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said he won't take credit for Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna (MMGGRY) scheme. His remarks came a day after the Centre raised objections on the Delhi government's flagship scheme saying the word 'Mukhyamantri' cannot be used in the name of a scheme to distribute food grains under the National Food Security Act.