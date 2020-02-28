Congress Contemplates Alliance With AIUDF In Assam For Rajya Sabha Election

With an aim to defeat BJP in Assam, Congress is contemplating to initiate discussions with regional parties. Congress has offered an olive branch to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) headed by Badruddin Ajmal ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

Former Chief Minister of Assam and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi who was once an opposer of AIUDF has said that he is open to forging an alliance to fight BJP. Gogoi had said on Wednesday that the Opposition parties need to field a common candidate, who can be vocal against the CAA in Parliament, for the Rajya Sabha polls on March 26. He said if required, the Congress should join hands with the AIUDF. However, no official talks have been held in this regard.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of the state Harish Rawat has said that there is no proposal yet, but if it comes from the state unit, the party leadership will look into it. He added that the decision of alliance is not decided in Guwahati but by party President Sonia Gandhi.

Out of seven Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, three will fall vacant on April 9, two of which are represented by Congress and one by Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced Biennial elections to the council of states to fill what will be 55 vacant Rajya Sabha seats from 17 states, with the current MPs retiring in April 2020. Elections will be held on March 26 from 9 AM to 4 PM and counting of votes will take place from 5 PM onwards.

According to the schedule for the elections, notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 6, March 13 is the last date of filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on March 16 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on March 18.

