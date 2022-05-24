Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi Meeting Jeremy Corbyn; 'Why Did PM Modi Meet Nawaz Sharif?'

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala has defended party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after his picture with former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn surfaced online. Surjewala has said that Rahul Gandhi taking a picture with a political leader who has different views is "neither a crime nor an act of terror".

Surjewala attacked the BJP over its response and has also urged the media to debate as to why Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Nirav Modi to Davos.

Further, he also questioned why PM Modi addressed Mehul Choksi as “Hamare Mehul Bhai” during a public function. Further, the Congress leader also targeted PM Modi over his meeting with Xi Jinping as India's border standoff with China continues.

In his concluding remarks, Surjewala also attacked the BJP over the Prime Minister's visit to Pakistan when Nawaz Sharif was in power. Calling the BJP's attack against Rahul Gandhi a "propaganda", he has questioned the government if it promises to not meet any leaders who have differing views.

Sh. Rahul Gandh taking a picture with a person with whom we hold divergent views is neither a crime nor an act of terror as is being made out.



1. Why did PM take Nirav Modi to Davos & about their common photos? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 24, 2022

2. What about video of PM addressing Mehul Choksi as “Hamare Mehul Bhai” in a public function?



3. Why does PM meet President Xi Jinping, when China has occupied our territory? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 24, 2022

4. Why did PM go to Pak to meet the then PM, Nawaz Sharif?



5. Will Govt promise it’ll never ever meet anyone having divergent views from us?



Time to debate real issues,

Not BJP propaganda! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 24, 2022

BJP slams Congress as Rahul Gandhi meets Jeremy Corbyn

The BJP questioned and slammed the Congress as its leader Rahul Gandhi met UK's former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. In his tweet, BJP’s Kapil Mishra slammed the Wayanad MP and questioned the meeting between the two opposition leaders from their respective countries.

It should be noted that Jeremy Corbyn was earlier ousted from the Labour party’s leadership for his ‘anti-semantic’ views. Moreover, Corbyn is a known vocal supporter of Pakistan in the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

“What is Rahul Gandhi doing with Jeremy Corbyn in London? Jeremy Corbyn is infamous for Anti India Anti Hindu Stand Jeremy Corbyn is openly advocating separation of Kashmir from India,” Mishra wrote in his tweet.