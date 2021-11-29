Congress Demands Debate With Centre Before Repeal Of Farm Laws; Pushes For MSP Guarantee

Ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament, the Congress party has attacked the Centre yet again on the three farm laws and demanded a debate. Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh has slammed the Centre and stated that the Modi government wants to repeal the three farm laws in Parliament 'without any debate'. He further stated that the passage of the three farm laws over 16 months ago was 'most undemocratic'.

In addition, he has also hit out at the Centre and remarked that the manner of repealing farm laws is even more undemocratic. Therefore, Jairam Ramesh has stated that the opposition has demanded a discussion before repealing the three farm laws. In another tweet, the Congress leader has asserted that the Centre should guarantee MSP. He referred to Prime Minister's recommendation when he served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Earlier, Jairam Ramesh had hailed the farmers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws.

Modi Sarkar wants to push through the 3 farm laws repeal Bill today in Parliament WITHOUT any debate. The passage of the laws 16 months ago was most undemocratic. The manner of repeal is even more so. The Opposition demands a discussion before repeal. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 29, 2021

As Parliament begins its Winter session at 11am, it is time to remind Prime Minister @narendramodi what he had recommended when he was CM... “We should protect farmer’s interests by mandating through statutory provisions that no farmer-trader transaction should be below MSP” pic.twitter.com/BCO6OgXhXM — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 29, 2021

'Farm laws to be repealed': Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi was speaking on the occasion of Guru Parab and said that a section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. In addition, he also requested the protesting farmers to head home. Moreover, the Prime Minister informed that in order to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed. PM Modi's huge announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

Parliament's Winter Session

The Winter Session of Parliament begins today with the government listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself, even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha today. The month-long session will see 26 Bills listed for introduction in Parliament and the Winter Session of Parliament will conclude on December 23.

Image: PTI