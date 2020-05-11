Congress Demands PM Modi To Stop BJP-ruled States From Amending State Labour Laws

After BJP-ruled states Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh's scraped most labour laws in the respective states for a period of three years, Congress, on Monday, has urged the Centre to not allow states to amend these laws as they 'stripped workers of their basic rights', as per PTI. Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said that the while the unprecedented pandemic, which has disproportionately devastated the lives of the poor, the Modi government has taken this opportunity to deprive them of their rights.

Nirma labourers vandalise staff bus after train cancellation

Cong to Centre: 'Stop amending labour laws'

"If the prime minister has little concern for workers and labourers, then he should himself tell these states to not go ahead with amending labour laws and not allow them in doing so. We would expect the prime minister to intervene today itself," he told reporters through video at a press conference. "This is shameful and once again highlights the true nature and priorities of this 'Suit-Boot ki Sarkar'," he added.

Maharashtra govt to pay for migrant labourers' 'Shramik' rail fair; Nirupam says 'bogus'

Gohil said as these laws are in the Concurrent List, no such suspension can take place without the explicit approval of the Central government. "We also ask that trade unions be consulted before such an adverse step is taken," he said. This development comes 2 days after Gujarat followed Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in suspending over 35 labour laws, in a bid to attract investment in the state from companies reportedly looking to move out of China.

What is happening to migrant labourers is greatest human tragedy of our times: Cong

What labour laws have the three states suspended?

Uttar Pradesh, under CM Yogi Adityanath, was the first to pass an ordinance suspending all labour laws for three years except -Building and Other Construction Workers' Act, 1996, Workmen Compensation Act, 1923, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, Part of Payment of Wages Act. Gujarat too has abolished all labour laws for three years except -Minimum Wages Act, Industrial Safety Rules, Employees' Compensation Act.

Meanwhile, Shivraj Chouhan's Madhya Pradesh government has abolished certain labour laws like -

Industries upto 100 workers can hire as per requirement, no registration for contractors with 50 labourers, No factory inspection for 3 months, no inspection of industries with less than 50 workers and allowed third-party inspection.

Increased working hours from 8 to 12 hours, upto 72 hours overtime allowed, allowed shops to function from 6AM to midnight

Licences to be issued in a day, factory licence renewal once in 10 years, no renewal required for start-ups.

Several Indian business experts have welcomed the loosening of regulations stating that this move will provide flexibility and urge other states to bring in labour reforms. On the other hand, worker unions have expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that their role will be diminished and want the Centre to intervene. These laws have been sent to the Centre for approval before it comes into force into the respective states.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally at 67,152; PM Modi talks exit strategy with CMs