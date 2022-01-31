Congress Demands Privilege Motion Against IT Min For 'misleading' Parliament On Pegasus

Escalating the attack on the Centre, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded the initiation of a privilege motion against Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus snooping row. While Vaishnaw made a statement in both Houses of Parliament during the last Monsoon session denying the use of Pegasus, a report in The New York Times claimed that India had purchased the spyware from Israel in 2017 as a part of a package worth $2 billion. In the context of this deal, the report also highlighted that India voted in support of Israel for the first time at the UN in June 2019.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30, Chowdhury said, "The Government, on the floor of the House always maintained that it had nothing to do with the Pegasus spyware and it never bought the spyware from the NSO Group. The Modi government also lied to the Supreme Court when it was directly questioned about the purchase and deployment of Pegasus. In a sworn affidavit, the Government said, 'unequivocally, we deny any and all of the allegations against the Government' on the Pegasus issue."

Here is the Congress leader's letter:

Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Speaker Om Birla & "demand that a privilege motion may be initiated against Minister of Information Technology for deliberately misleading the House on Pegasus issue." pic.twitter.com/aoLhyqHGZh — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

The Pegasus snooping row

The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. As per media reports, the Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government. The database also allegedly contained the numbers of activists who are accused and incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case.

On October 27, 2021, the Supreme Court appointed a technical committee to probe these allegations. Maintaining that privacy is important for all citizens, the CJI affirmed that the restrictions can be imposed only to safeguard national security. Stressing that surveillance affects the rights of the people, he opined that this technology may have a chilling effect on the freedom of the press.

The technical committee consists of three members- National Forensic Sciences University Dean Dr. Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham professor Dr. Prabhakaran P and IIT Bombay professor Dr. Ashwin Anil Gumaste. The functioning of this committee is being overseen by retired Supreme Court judge RV Raveendran and is being assisted by ex-IPS officer Alok Joshi and cyber security expert Dr. Sundeep Oberoi. The panel was directed to prepare the report after a thorough inquiry and place its report before the SC expeditiously.