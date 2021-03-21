Congress' Digvijaya Singh Casts Aspersions On Param Bir Singh; Makes 'joining BJP' Claim

Even as protests broke out demanding Anil Deshmukh's resignation, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned the motive behind former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's explosive letter levelling allegations against the Maharashtra Home Minister. Writing a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray and others on Saturday, Param Bir Singh accused Anil Deshmukh of indulging in 'misdeeds' and 'malpractices' and narrating an explosive account even alleging 'extortion' and insinuating political meddling in his affairs and activities. After MVA ally Shiv Sena labelled the allegations against the NCP minister as 'unfortunate', now the other ally has cast aspersions on Param Bir Singh's claims.

Digvijaya Singh casts aspersions on Param Bir Singh's letter

Reacting to the explosive claims made by Param Bir Singh against the MVA Minister, Congress' Digvijaya Singh asked why the former Mumbai Police CP had maintained radio silence so far in the matter. The Congress neta drew a link between Param Bir Singh's letter and the BJP and questioned if the former had levelled allegations against Anil Deshmukh to join the saffron party in the future or if he was expecting an office of profit from the Centre. Meanwhile, Congress' Sanjay Nirupam asked the party to take a stand on the issue and said that the question must be directed towards Sharad Pawar, 'the architect of the MVA govt'. Congress' Rashid Alvi had on Saturday also sought Anil Deshmukh's resignation in the matter, adding that the Congress should not be blamed.

Anil Deshmukh dials Sharad Pawar

Sources informed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has spoken to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar wherein they discussed the explosive letter written by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. On Saturday evening, hours after Param Bir Singh's letter had come into the open, a statement from the Maharashtra CMO had stated that it hadn't been from the former Mumbai CP's official account and purportedly didn't bear his signature. However, since then Param Bir Singh has confirmed that it was indeed his letter. Ensuingly, as per sources, Anil Deshmukh has also recommended Param Bir Singh's suspension (from his new role at the helm of the Home Guards) to Sharad Pawar as he briefed the NCP chief on the letter. Meanwhile, sources have also informed that NCP supremo Pawar has also called on DyCM Ajit Pawar and party leader Jayant Patil to travel to Delhi and discuss Param Bir Singh's letter. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut will also meet Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Sunday.

Param Bir Singh's letter

In his 8-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Furthermore, Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be.

Anil Deshmukh to file defamation case against Param Bir

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in his letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh tweeted that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself. Further, HM Deshmukh informed that he would file a defamation case against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner for levelling false allegations against him. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case.