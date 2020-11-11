Congress' Digvijaya Singh Wants Nitish To Leave BJP Even As NDA Wins Mandate In Bihar

As Mahagathbandhan lost to NDA in Bihar with the latter winning 125 seats in the 243-member assembly, Congress Digvijaya Singh has offered CM Nitish Kumar to join the grand alliance once again and fulfill his national aspirations. In a tweet on Wednesday, Digvijaya Singh reminded Nitish of his beginnings in politics and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. This offer from the senior leader of Congress comes as Tejashwi remained short of forming the government in Bihar and Congress is being blamed for winning only 19 seats out of 70 they had contested.

He said, "Nitish ji, Bihar is small for you, you should enter the national politics. Do not let the British's policy of "divide and rule" practiced by the Union government to destroy socialists like you who believe in the secular ideology. Do consider this offer. This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. You are a politician descended from their legacy and now is the time to return to their party. I would like to remind you that the Janata Party was broken on the basis of the Dual Membership of the Sangh. Leave BJP / RSS. Save the country from ruin."

नितीश जी, बिहार आपके लिए छोटा हो गया है, आप भारत की राजनीति में आ जाएँ। सभी समाजवादी धर्मनिरपेक्ष विचारधारा में विश्वास रखने वाले लोगों को एकमत करने में मदद करते हुए संघ की अंग्रेजों के द्वारा पनपाई “फूट डालो और राज करो” की नीति ना पनपने दें। विचार ज़रूर करें। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 11, 2020

यही महात्मा गॉंधी जी व जयप्रकाश नारायण जी के प्रति सही श्रद्धांजलि होगी। आप उन्हीं की विरासत से निकले राजनेता हैं वहीं आ जाइए। आपको याद दिलाना चाहूँगा जनता पार्टी संघ की Dual Membership के आधार पर ही टूटी थी। भाजपा/संघ को छोड़िए। देश को बर्बादी से बचाइए। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 11, 2020

NDA Wins Bihar; RJD single-largest

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

