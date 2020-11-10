Bihar Results: Owaisi Thanks Seemanchal As AIMIM Eyes 5 Seats; Tightlipped On RJD Alliance

Thanking Seemanchal voters for its stellar poll performance, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday, said that AIMIM's 5 elected MLAs will work tirelessly to improve India's most backward region - Seemanchal. Owaisi also thanked his allies - RLSP and BSP, for forming the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. When asked if he will coalesce with Mahagathbandhan to form the government, he said that the decision will be taken after the declaration of all polls. AIMIM has won Amour, Kochadhaman, Baisi, Bahadurgunj, Jokihat assembly seats in Bihar.

AIMIM: 'Will decide later to go with MGB'

The decision will be taken only after final results of #BiharElection are declared. Our fight is for development of Seemanchal (Bihar) which is one of the most backward areas of India: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on being asked if AIMIM will join hands with RJD to form govt in Bihar pic.twitter.com/zzhl5SQc4O — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

AIMIM PC: 'Will fight for Seemanchal', says Owaisi

"It's a day for a great day for AIMIM. Bihar has blessed us with votes and their trust - making us win 5 seats. I wish to thank the people of Seemanchal and will get justice for India's most backward region - Seemanchal. There are no schools, colleges and is always affected by floods. Our elected MLAs will try to solve these problems. I would like to thank my allies Upendra Kushwaha and Mayawati," he said.

He added, "Of the 21 candidates we fielded, 5 have won. Places where we did not get the success, we will go there too and will try to find out the faults. I did 65 gatherings there for candidates of Kushwaha Saab's party, for BSP, and for my party too. Though we fielded Kushwaha Saab as our CM, we have exceeded our expectations". Scenes of crackers being burst outside Owaisi's Hyderabad home are being witnessed right now.

#WATCH: Celebrations outside Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Hyderabad, Telangana; his party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has won one seat in #Bihar and is leading on four seats, as per latest Election Commission of India trends. pic.twitter.com/QAaEuaNm8H — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Latest Bihar trends

As per the latest EC trends, RJD is touted to be the single-largest party leading in 77 seats, followed by the BJP leading in 72 seats. The JDU is set to emerge third leading in 42 seats, while Congress is leading in 19 seats. LJP has failed to win a single seat, while AIMIM has exceeded expectations leading in 5 seats. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

AIMIM in Bihar

AIMIM made an entry in Bihar after its candidate won the Kishanganj bypolls in 2019. With as many as 20 candidates are in the fray, AIMIM gave a close fight to Congress' Izrahul Hussain in the minority-dominated seat. In another muslim-dominated Amour seat, AIMIM's state chief Akhtarul Iman trumped over sitting 6-time Congress MLA Abdul Jalil Mastan and BJP's Saba Zafar. AIMIM has tied up with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP as the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' to contest in the polls.

