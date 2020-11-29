Congress' DK Shivakumar Dismisses Caste As Important Factor For Upcoming Karnataka Bypolls

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar dismissed caste being an important factor in the upcoming bypolls at Basakalyan and Maski and said that the party had already begun groundwork in the constituencies. Faced by a double defeat at both Sira and RR Nagar, the former Karnataka minister insisted that party principles, programmes, candidates in fray among other reasons ranked above caste as a factor which could determine the result of the by-poll. DK Shivakumar is scheduled to chair a party meeting on November 30 in which the party will reportedly 'introspect' the recent losses.

It is also pertinent to point out that the Maski and Basavakalyan constituencies have a sizeable Lingayat population - the community that CM BS Yediyurappa belongs to and has moved to grant OBC status to. Despite DK Shivakumar brushing aside the caste card, it is hard to ignore the efforts of Yediyurappa to emerge as the most relevant Lingayat leader by proposing to the Centre to grant OBC status to the Veerashaivas-Lingayats alongside setting up a board for the development of the two communities. Shivakumar said that the party would respond to Yediyurappa's move to push for OBC status for the Lingayats after discussion with his party members in the meeting on Monday.

CM Yediyurappa's U-turn

In a sudden turn of events, the Karnataka government decided to defer the decision of recommending the Centre to grant OBC status for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community as CM Yediyurappa informed that he will consult the central leadership before proceeding further. The Karnataka cabinet listed the matter on their agenda on Friday and convened a meeting prior to which CM Yediyurappa spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Further, Yediyurappa also told reporters that he will be heading to New Delhi to discuss the matter with Shah and other party leaders while also assuring that the cabinet expansion would happen in the next three days.

CM Yediyurappa was initially scheduled to make an announcement on Friday evening. Terming it as a 'special decision', CM Yediyurappa said that the cabinet had not approved the matter and that he will hold talks with BJP's top brass before taking a call and that his ministers also expressed similar views. The delay in the decision on Friday adds to Yediyurappa's list of already existing woes including the alleged 'leadership change', the cabinet expansion and reshuffle, among other issues,

Yediyurappa also faced backlash for the setting up of the Maratha Development Board with Rs 50 crore earmarked for it and was accused of doing so to woo voters for the upcoming bypolls. Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah said, "There are so many communities which need the development fund. In my view, if they have contributed to the development of this community, they should do to other communities as well. "Belagavi will witness a vacant Lok Sabha seat after the demise of Union Minister Suresh Angadi. The death of Congress MLA B Narayana Rao due to Covid-19 in October necessitated byelection to Basavakalyan. Though the dates of the by-poll are not yet announced, this particular move by CM is seen by some as an attempt to influence the voters.

