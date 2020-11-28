Yediyurappa Defers Decision On OBC Status For Veerashaivas-Lingayats; To Consult Top Brass

In a sudden turn of events, the Karnataka government decided to defer the decision of recommending the Centre to grant OBC status for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community as CM Yediyurappa informed that he will consult the central leadership before proceeding further. The Karnataka cabinet listed the matter on their agenda on Friday and convened a meeting prior to which CM Yediyurappa spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Further, Yediyurappa also told reporters that he will be heading to New Delhi to discuss the matter with Shah and other party leaders while also assuring that the cabinet expansion would happen in the next three days.

CM Yediyurappa was initially scheduled to make an announcement on Friday evening. Terming it as a 'special decision', CM Yediyurappa said that the cabinet had not approved the matter and that he will hold talks with BJP's top brass before taking a call and that his ministers also expressed similar views. The procrastination of the decision on Friday adds to Yediyurappa list of already existing woes including the alleged 'leadership change', the cabinet expansion and reshuffle among other issues,

CM Yediyurappa said, “No decision has been taken on the recommendation to the Centre for the community to be included as an OBC.” “Everything will be decided after I visit New Delhi. As of now, we are discussing other issues. I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Cabinet expansion will be done soon in three-four days,” he added.

OBC status for Lingayats and Veerashivas in Karnataka

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government announced the formation of Lingayat-Veerashiva development Corporation and allocated Rs 500 crore to it. The corporation was seen as a move by Yediyurappa to further consolidate his position as "Lingayat Strongman", who belongs to the community, amidst talks of leadership change in the state BJP circles. The Chief Minister has called for an emergency Cabinet meeting to accord OBC status to Lingayats and Veerashaivas, a step that will seal Yediyurappa as the most revered Lingayat leader so far in the history of Karnataka politics.

Considered as BJP's core vote bank in the southern state, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is estimated to form about 16% of Karnataka's population. BJP legislators from Lingayat and Veerashaiva had pressured the government to set up a corporation for the dominant community days after BSY ordered the establishment of the Maratha Development Corporation for the Maratha community.

BS Paramashivaiah, the president of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivruddhi Samsthe has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation. Yediyurappa has named chairmen for various boards and corporations in the last three days, giving signs of his direct confrontation with the BJP top brass.

