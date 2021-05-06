Congress' DK Shivakumar 'shocked' As Centre challenges HC's Oxygen Order; Targets CM BSY

Hours after the Centre moved Supreme Court challenging Karnataka HC's order on enhancing liquid medical oxygen supply to the state, Congress leader DK Shivakumar expressed shock over the move and targeted CM BS Yediyurappa-led BJP govt over Oxygen shortage in the state. The Karnataka High Court division bench comprising of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar had asked the Centre to immediately increase the cap on allocation of LMO to Karnataka to 1200 MT per day amid the crisis. In a Special Leave Petition filed before the SC challenging the Karnataka HC order, the Centre argued that the directions passed by the Karnataka HC could lead to 'mismanagement of resources and create a chaotic environment in an already overburdened system'.

Taking to Twitter, Congress MLA DK Shivakumar asked CM Yeddyurappa and the BJP government if they would remain as mute spectators even as people were dying owing to oxygen shortage in the state. The Kanakapura MLA noted that the state's projected demand was 1471 MT while it was allocated just 865 MT of Oxygen amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Shocked to see the Central Govt moving the SC challenging the Karnataka HC order to supply 1200 MT of Oxygen to the state



Projected demand is 1471 MT but central allocation is only 865 MT



— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 6, 2021

Shocked to know that @BJP4India Central govt has approached Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court's direction to allocate 1200 MT of liquid oxygen to Karnataka.



Will @CMofKarnataka & @BJP4Karnataka ever fight against this decision?



— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 6, 2021

Centre moves SC against Karnataka HC order on oxygen supply

The Centre sought a stay on the operation, implementation and effect of the impugned order dated May 5 and to stay the proceedings concerning the revised allocation plan for the supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Karnataka. Further, the Centre's plea claimed that time had not been accorded by the HC for the Union Govt to justify the Oxygen amount allocated to Karnataka and noted that the petitioner had no alternate remedy. A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the state of Karnataka is being supplied 965 MT LMO presently and the order needed to be stayed urgently. The bench, also comprising Justice M R Shah, said it will have to look at the paper book before issuing any order.

Karnataka HC asks Centre to increase O2 allocation to state

The Karnataka High Court has asked the Centre to immediately increase the cap on allocation of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Karnataka to 1200 MT per day amid the crisis. The bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed the Centre after analysing the pandemic situation in Karnataka. "We direct the Government of India to increase the cap on supply of oxygen to the state to up to 1200 MT per day from the sanctioned allocation of 965 MT," said Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar. As per the Karnataka Government's order the requirement that the state has made out and has not been refuted by the Centre is a minimum of 1162 MT per day and a maximum of 1792 MT per day, as on May 5.

In addition, the Karnataka High Court has also asked the state government to submit a representation to the Centre stating a projected estimate of oxygen for the next one week. Moreover, it also stated that the representation should be considered within four days.