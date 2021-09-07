Congress took umbrage at the temporary suspension of the telecom services in 4 districts of Haryana on Tuesday owing to the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal. As per an order issued by the Haryana Home Department, internet and SMS services will remain suspended throughout the day in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order. It observed that telecom services can be misused to spread misinformation and mobilise mobs who can cause loss of life and damage to public and private property.

Coming down heavily on Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala remarked, "Whenever a dictator is afraid, he shuts down the internet. Scared Khattar ji, please take your bag and leave if you have even a little bit of shame left. You have lost the confidence and the mandate of the state. If your party (BJP) can talk to the Taliban, then why can't you talk to farmers?"

The farmers will first congregate at Karnal's Anaj Mandi for the Kisan Mahapanchayat convened by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and then gherao the mini-secretariat seeking the registration of an FIR against those officers responsible for ordering a lathi-charge on farmers who wanted to protest at a BJP meeting on August 28. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. As a result, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Karnal banning the assembly of 5 or more persons.

जब भी तानाशाह डरता है,

तब इंटरनेट बंद कर देता है!



भयजीवी खट्टर जी,

यदि थोड़ी सी भी लोकलाज बची है तो झोला उठाकर चल दीजिए । आप प्रदेशवासियों का विश्वास और जनादेश दोनों गँवा चुके हैं।



आपकी पार्टी तालिबान से तो बात कर सकती है तो फिर अन्नदाताओं से क्यों नहीं ?#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/Wx9cZGMXRJ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 7, 2021

The impasse over farm laws

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property.

While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. This demand found resonance even in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament