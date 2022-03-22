Congress Files 5-page Objection Letter On J&K Delimitation Commission Draft Report

In a key development, Congress on Tuesday filed a 5-page long objection to the Delimitation Commission on the Public Draft of the commission that was put in Public domain on 14th March 2022 and 21st March was the deadline to file objections by the public. The process of the Delimitation Commission is in nearing the completion of its second stage as the process of objections and its consideration by Associate members has already concluded.

Meanwhile, sources claim that Delimitation Commission will submit its report somewhere near the second week of April after which the subsequent processes will follow. The Delimitation Commission will be visiting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 28 and 29th March 2020 before completing the second step of public feedback.

Commission reflects neglect of aspirations and public convenience: Congress

Congress Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, in his letter to Delimitation Commission, has said that the draft report of the Commission reflects neglect of aspirations and public convenience of the people of different regions, districts & Assembly segments. “No reasonable and uniform criteria appear to have been followed,” the letter added.

It further added that the draft report reflects large difference/variation of the population of different assembly segments, even within the same districts, which goes against the basic/stated purpose and the need for having uniformity as for as possible, of the population and area of the assembly segments, cutting across regions and districts.

Congress has also questioned the “large variations” on this parameter as some constituencies have a 1.92 lakh population while others have a mere 37000. Congress has also alleged that larger districts have proportionally allocated fewer seats as compared to others having less population in the same regions.

Congress has also raised the issue of different sections like Kashmiri Pandits, minority Sikhs, Christians and POJK displaced people being ignored as they haven’t been given representation. Party has also questioned Commission on the newly carved Anantnag - Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency which as per Party is cumbersome.

Congress demanded that the Jammu East constituency should be renamed as "Temple City Jammu" Constituency and Bahu constituency as the "Bawe- Wali-Mata" Constituency. Congress has also requested Commission to visit each district headquarter to make the whole exercise more meaningful to the benefit of the people.