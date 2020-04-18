Congress Forms 'consultative Group' With Senior Leaders, Manmohan Singh Appointed Chairman

Quick links:
The Indian National Congress (INC) has decided to formulate a 'consultative group' formed of veteran Congress leaders to deliberate on matters of current concern. The 11-member group includes senior Congress leaders such as former Finance and Home Minister P. Chidambaram, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal amongst others. The group also includes former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh as the Chairman and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala as the Convenor. The group would be responsible to formulate and express the views of the Congress party on various issues.
Interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi last week had written a letter to PM Modi giving a 5-point suggestion on how the Centre can tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
