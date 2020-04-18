Congress Forms 'consultative Group' With Senior Leaders, Manmohan Singh Appointed Chairman

The Indian National Congress (INC) has decided to formulate a 'consultative group' formed of veteran Congress leaders to deliberate on matters of current concern. The 11-member group includes senior Congress leaders such as former Finance and Home Minister P. Chidambaram, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal amongst others. The group also includes former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh as the Chairman and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala as the Convenor. The group would be responsible to formulate and express the views of the Congress party on various issues.

Congress' 5-point demand

Interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi last week had written a letter to PM Modi giving a 5-point suggestion on how the Centre can tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her 5 pointers, she has said that the Centre should impose a complete ban on media advertisements by Government and Public Sectors Undertakings (‘PSU’s).

Second, she has demanded the suspension of the ₹20,000 crores ‘Central Vista’ beautification.

Third, she has said that the 30% salary cut must be used for the economic safety of migrant workers, labourers, farmers, MSME’s and unorganised sector.

Fourth, she has demanded that all foreign visits including that of the President, the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, State Ministers and bureaucrats must be put on hold.

Fifth, citing transparency issues, she has said that all money under ‘PM Cares’ fund must be transferred to the ‘Prime Ministers National Relief Fund’ (‘PM-NRF’).

