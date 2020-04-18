Rahul Gandhi Calls For Mobilisation Of Experts To Find ‘innovative Solutions’ To COVID-19

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that though the COVID-19 crisis is a "huge challenge", it is also "an opportunity". The Wayanad MP added that this was the time to mobilize experts from all walks of life such as scientists and engineers, so that they can come up with creative solutions to the crisis.

The #Covid19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity. We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers & data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, India reported 1,443 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 14,378, while the death toll stands at 480.

'Lockdown not a solution'

Rahul Gandhi's statements come shortly after his press conference on Thursday during which he called the lockdown only a 'pause' and not a 'solution.' He suggested that the government should increase testing and use it strategically, claiming that there will be a massive financial backlash after the lockdown ends and the first wave of 'unemployment' will begin.

Rahul Gandhi said: "Parties must come together in this situation. Lockdown is in no way a solution to coronavirus. The virus will start its work again after lockdown, to fight the virus testing needs to increase dramatically. We have to start random testing and go ahead to preempt where the virus is going."

