Shocked at UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'abba-jaan' jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, Congress spokesperson Tariq Anwar called his allegations 'rubbish'. Refuting claims that ration was distributed to Muslims in UP over Hindus, Anwar stated that that food was supplied to all in an indiscriminate fashion. The 403-seat UP Assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Congress bristles at Yogi's 'Abba-jaan' jibe

"This is non-sense. Only Yogi can say such rubbish. Its well-known ration distribution was done without any discrimination. It was not distributed keeping a particular community in mind. I guess UP people have started understanding Yogi nonsense," said Tariq Anwar.

Meanwhile, his colleague Rashid Alvi said, "Yogi never needed the ration, so he doesn't have an idea. We don't know who is abba jaan of whom, but for BJP leaders their Abba Jaan is Modi. They will do, what their Abba Jaan will tell. So they should not raise fingers at anyone".

Yogi's 'Abba-jaan' jibe

On Sunday, while launching several development projects in Kushinagar, Adityanath alleged that the SP govt along with their used to eat up the ration of the poor, letting them die. He added that 'those who called Abba-jaan used to benefit one community' - referring to Akhilesh Yadav's alleged preference towards Muslims. Vowing that such kind of acts would not occur under BJP, he said that his government had distributed ration in an indiscriminate fashion.

"Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017?. Those who called Abbajan used to digest the ration and people used to die of hunger. Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Today no one can swallow the ration of the poor. If swallowed, they will definitely go to jail," said Adityanath.

Taking a jibe on Akhilesh Yadav, he added, "A family from Saifai used to loot the entire state. Earlier, those who called their father Abbajan used to benefit a particular section. There used to be caste-based appointment lists. Fair appointments are being made in the BJP government and youth are getting employment".

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.