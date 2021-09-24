Congress Has Been Using Caste As A 'political Tool' In Punjab, Says Union Min Som Prakash

Som Prakash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said on Thursday that Congress is indulging in 'caste politics'. He said, “Jakhar's name first came up and the Congress leaders were in his favour. However, he was not given the position because he is a Hindu. This is unfortunate. Punjab is not a state where people talk about caste. I do welcome that Channi has become the Chief Minister, who is a face of the Scheduled Castes. But the way the Congress party is behaving. Harish Rawat ji, who is the party's in-charge, said that they will fight the next election under the supervision of Sidhu sahib. It is very unfortunate and an insult to Channi sahib."

Congress has been heavily criticised by the BJP and several other parties for endorsing a Dalit leader. The opposition says that the party should not use caste as a political weapon for Assembly polls in the state which are scheduled to be held next year. Channi, a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib, became Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister. The Union Minister further alleges, "Punjab Congress is doing caste politics. They constantly kept on changing names. Even two names of deputy chief ministers were announced."

Amarinder Singh to join BJP?

Prakash talked about Amarinder Singh's situation that escalated last week and said, “He has been humiliated. There is no doubt about it. He has served so long as the Chief Minister. Singh should have been removed in a better manner. The issues that were raised by him are genuine." He implied that the BJP would welcome Singh if he wanted to join. He said, “Only Captain sahib will be able to tell about what he wants to do now." Prakash further said, "BJP is the largest party across the world. It has the maximum number of members. The situation in Punjab is fast changing. We will fight the upcoming Assembly polls in the state in full spirit.” Charanjit Singh Channi became Punjab’s 16th Chief Minister after Amarinder Singh resigned following a dispute that lasted for months between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu. He also did not like that there were talks of replacing him behind his back.

(With ANI inputs)