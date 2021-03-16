'Congress Has Put Themselves On Sale, High Bidding By BJP': Kerala CM On Multiple Exits

Ahead of the assembly elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched an attack on the BJP and Congress accusing the two parties of putting up democracy and themselves 'for sale.' Hitting out at the Congress, the Kerala CM jibed that the grand-old-party had reduced itself into 'goods' adding that it was trying to 'get the highest bid', at the hands of the BJP which was willing to shell as much money as required.

Kerala Congress leaders quit party, join BJP, CPM

Over the past few weeks, several veteran leaders of the Kerala Congress such as PC Chacko and Congress general secretary Vijayan Thomas have resigned alleging 'factionalism' in the state unit. Addressing the press after joining the BJP on Friday, Vijayan Thomas said that many leaders within the Congress were 'upset' but were not making their views public. He also hinted at the exit of more senior leaders.

While Thomas was formally inducted into the BJP, PC Chacko joined the NCP with CPI(M) Secretary-General Sitaram Yechury confirming that he will be campaigning for the Left-front in Kerala Assembly Elections. This, after PC Chacko paid a 'courtesy call' to Yechury in the national capital.

"I am back in the LDF as part of the NCP. Yechury ji and me work together in Parliament, in Parliamentary Committee, so I am very happy to be back again in the LDF. Today it was a courtesy call and we discussed the current political scenario in the state and on the national level as well," the former Congress leader said.

Delhi: Former Congress leader PC Chacko joins Nationalist Congress Party, in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/L1qOUXoqrt — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile, amid protests from various factions of Congress, state president Mullappally Ramachandran has announced the names of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. Top names include - Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Padmaja Venugopal, and Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Kerala will go to polls in a single-phase from April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.