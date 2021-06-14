'Congress High Command Unfaithful': Ruling Rajasthan MLAs Respond To Sachin Pilot's Call

Congress leader Rajendra Gudha, who had defected from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Monday asserted that the high command of the party was 'unfaithful' to him. Pointing out that he along with many other MLAs were facing the heat of the Supreme Court in the form of notices that have been served to them, he added that they were in trouble and nobody was concerned or asking about it. He further said that all the MLAs will take a decision on Tuesday, without caring about 'anyone'. The statement of Gudha comes after Sachin Pilot dialed him and other MLAs earlier in the day.

Sachin Pilot dials Congress MLAs; asks them to air grouse against CM Gehlot

The internal rift in the party seems to be deepening as Sachin Pilot spoke with those MLAs who defected from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined Congress. Though the real move of the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan is unclear, as per reports, he has asked the BSP-defected MLAs to voice their discontent towards the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that there were six BSP MLAs who had quit to join Congress and had been promised cabinet berths. However, upon the failure of Congress to act as promised, they have expressed disappointment with Congress.

A couple of days ago, MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, from the Sachin Pilot camp, alleged that their phones were being tapped due to the party's internal unrest. He also added that many were contemplating leaving the party due to such behaviour meted out to them. Speaking with Republic TV on Saturday, he asserted that the matter has been brought to the notice of CM Ashok Gehlot. Ved Prakash Solanki said, "Two-three MLAs have brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister. They have highlighted in front of the CM that the phones of the MLAs are being tapped, and they are being threatened. They have added that they fear their houses will be raided or if not that, then they would be framed in some other matter, and to avoid that they are contemplating leaving."

Sachin Pilot wants a 'speedy solution' to the issues raised

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot, who is in constant touch with the Congress high command i.e. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, is seeking a speedy resolution to the issues. Citing the example of Punjab, where a three-member committee was formed, and the disputing sides were given a chance to speak to reach an amicable solution, he has demanded the high command to figure out a similar resolution for Rajasthan as well. Sachin Pilot had travelled to Delhi and was said to meet Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi to discuss the discontent in Rajasthan after Priyanka Vadra reached out to him owing to the crisis. Apparently, Priyanka Vadra had dialed him on the day when Jitin Prasada quit congress and joined BJP, leaving Sachin Pilot as the last 'young gun' in Congress from the erstwhile group of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora, and Jitin Prasada.

Pilot, the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan, had expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed despite having been flagged to the three-member committee in the last 10 months. However, despite the infighting in Congress, Sachin Pilot has rejected speculations of him being the next to join BJP, though this is taking into account that he's already tried once.

Sachin Pilot's rebellion in 2020

Sachin Pilot had been in the news last year for staging a month-long coup against the Gehlot government in Rajasthan which failed to work out and Pilot had to return back to the party. However, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief but accepted his return. Sachin Pilot had been a popular Congress leader from Rajasthan who led the battle against the then ruling BJP and led the Congress party to victory in the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018. The grand old party's subversion of young leaders was touted as the reason behind his rebellion. Sachin Pilot's rebellion followed just months after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress and joined BJP leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)