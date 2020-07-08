'Fight China & Covid-19...': Congress Slams Modi Govt For PMLA Probe Into Sonia-helmed RGF

Minutes after Centre ordered a probe into the alleged violations done by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and other Congress-linked trusts, by forming an inter-ministerial panel, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said that BJP government at the Centre wants to fight his party instead of COVID-19 and China.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said that 'illegal, arbitrary and malafide' action against RGF and other organisation is an example of BJP's new 'low.' This comes even as de-escalation has begun along the LAC and it has been reported the Chinese side have reduced their troops along bordering areas and dismantled structures at Gogra and Hot Springs as well.

Rather than fighting China , COVID-19 and revive the economy all the Government wants to do is fight the @INCIndia .



The illegal , arbitrary & Malafide action against RGF & other organisations is yet another example of how low they will go. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 8, 2020

MHA orders probe

In what came as a massive development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formed an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA and others by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. The MHA spokesperson on Tuesday said that Special Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) will head the committee.

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.



Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) July 8, 2020

BJP alleges scam in Rajiv Gandhi Fund Foundation

Revealing sensational details, BJP alleged that Congress-backed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received a donation of Rs.90 lakh from the Chinese Embassy in India in 2006-07. While Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust, senior party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Dr.Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve as trustees. Moreover, BJP president JP Nadda shared documents to show that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund money had been donated to the RGF.

However, Congress went on backfoot and admitted the transfer of funds as the BJP continued its attack providing documents revealing the donors of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, including fugitive Mehul Choksi. P Chidambaram while slamming the BJP in his tweet on June 27, admitted that Rs 20 lakh fund from PM National Relief Fund were diverted to RGF in 2005 and were utilised in tsunami relief work in Andaman & Nicobar.

This is apart from pictures that have surfaced of Rahul Gandhi signing a deal between the Congress and the Communist Party of China - which is tantamount to the government of China - over which an NIA probe has also been sought.

