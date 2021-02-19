Congress' Kamal Nath Calls For Nationwide Bandh On Feb 20 Over Soaring Fuel Prices

Amid increasing prices of Diesel and Petrol, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath announced on Friday that the grand old party has called for a bandh (shutdown) on February 20, appealing to everyone to support them for this move.

The former MP CM said, "Everyone is troubled by rising prices of Diesel, petrol, and gas. Instead of providing relief to the public, the government is engaged in tax collection."

He added, "The Congress party has called for a bandh on 20 February. I appeal all to join this bandh and support the party in its wake."

कमलनाथ जी का संदेश:



डीज़ल, पेट्रोल और गैस की बढ़ती क़ीमतों से सब परेशान है। सरकार जनता को राहत पहुँचाने के बजाय टैक्स वसूली में लगी है।



कांग्रेस पार्टी ने 20 फ़रवरी को बंद का आह्वान किया है। मैं सबसे अपील करता हूँ कि इस बंद में शामिल होकर सरकार को जगाने में साथ दें।



—कमलनाथ pic.twitter.com/P0ixc0LwTX — MP Congress (@INCMP) February 19, 2021

Petrol & Diesel Prices Touch All-Time Highs

Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise across the country, including Delhi-NCR. Oil marketing companies have also raised the prices of petrol and diesel on Friday. In Delhi, the price of petrol has increased by 31 paise per litre and diesel by 33 paise. After the increase, petrol stood at Rs 90.19 per litre in the national capital, whereas, diesel stood at Rs 80.60 per litre.

Also, the price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has increased by Rs 50 per unit in Delhi on February 14. Against the ongoing debate on LPG subsidy, companies have increased the price of domestic LPG. The price of 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder has increased by 50 rupees in Delhi. The new price of domestic LPG has been implemented from 12 pm on Sunday night. After the increase in the price of LPG, the people of Delhi will now have to pay Rs 769 for a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder.

Congress had called for a bandh in Odisha of 7 hours on Monday to protest against the rising fuel prices. The state government had closed all the schools and universities across Odisha for the safety of students.

