Congress' Kharge Invites Presidents Of 24 Parties At Bharat Jodo Yatra's Concluding Event

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has invited presidents of 24 like-minded parties by writing a letter urging them to be present at the culmination event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, Congress, said, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge-ji has written to presidents of 24 like-minded parties inviting them to the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30th."

In the letter, the Congress President wrote, "As you know, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir has now completed over 3,300 kilometres. The Yatra has a very simple and enduring message of harmony and equality. Indians have fought for these values over the centuries, and they are enshrined in our Constitution. Every day, Yatris walk 20-25 km through the heat, cold and rain. They have carried the Yatra's message to tens of lakhs of people."

He further added, "Today, India faces an ecomomic, social and political crisis. At this time, when the Opposition's voice is being suppressed in the Parliament and the media, the Yatra is connecting directly with lakhs of people. We have discussed the grave issues our nation - inflation, unemployment, social divisions, weakening of democratic institutions and the threat on our borders. All sections of society have also participated and shared their problems - youth, women and elderly; farmers, labourers, small businessmen and industrialists; Dalits, Adivasis, and lingusitic and religious minorities; activists, artists and spiritual leaders. This direct conversation has been a major achievement of the Yatra.''

'I now invite you to personally join Bharat Jodo Yatra,' writes Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge further requested leaders to join Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying, "From the beginning of the Yatra, we have invited the participation of every like-minded Indian. At the invitation of Shri Rahul Gandhi, MPs of several political parties have also walked in the Yatra at different stages. I now invite you to personally join the concluding phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Srinagar on January 30th at noon. The function is dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who lost his life on this day in his tireless struggle against the ideology of hatred and violence."

'We'll commit ourselves to fight hatred and violence'

Kharge continued, "At this event, we will commit ourselves to fighting hatred and violence, to spread the message of truth, compassion and non-violence, and to defend the constitutional value of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all. At this time of crisis for our country, where public attention is systematically diverted from people's issues, the Yatra has emerged as a powerful voice. I hope you will participate and further strengthen its message.

"I look forward to your positive response, and to meeting you in Srinagar," Kharge said.

Image: PTI