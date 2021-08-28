Congress Labels Haryana Govt As Farmers' 'DushMan'; Rahul Gandhi Claims India Is 'ashamed'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the blood of the farmer was shed after 10 people were injured as the Haryana Police allegedly lath-charged a group of farmers for protesting and disrupting traffic movement. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Congress leader said that following this attack, India bowed its head in "shame".

Rahul Gandhi: 'India bowed its head in shame'

Political leaders condemn the action by Haryana Police

The use of force by the police invited severe criticism from various political parties. Slamming the Haryana government, BKU chief Rakesh Tikait said that all roads would be blocked till 5 pm in the state to protest the baton charge in Karnal. Informing that the police has lathi-charged the farmers thrice, he said it is harassment on the farmers if they are being lathi-charged for protesting peacefully.

Reacting to the incident, Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni alleged that the police had brutally lathi-charged the protesting farmers. Many were left injured, he added.

Calling the lathi-charge a conspiracy of Haryana CM and Deputy CM to kill farmers in Karnal, Surjewala said that BJP-JJP is a "General Dyer" government. First Modi-Khattar governments killed agriculture with three black laws, Now the BJP-JJP government is shedding the blood of farmers, he added.

Farmers protest near Bastara toll plaza in Karnal

Several protesters present at the site near the Bastara toll plaza around 15 km from Karnal claimed to have witnessed 8-10 people sustain injuries in the police action. The police, however, said that only mild force was used as the protesters were blocking the highway, affecting traffic movement.

Farmers protesting the central farm laws have been opposing public functions of the BJP-JJP combine in Haryana. Several farmers had gathered at the Bastara toll plaza near Karnal, responding to a call given by the BKU. Citing section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the area banning assembly of five or more people, the police made several announcements over loudspeakers, declaring the gathering by the protesters "unlawful".

Initially, they asked the farmers to disperse, but resorted to force as the protesters refused to budge. The police said the protesters were bent on moving towards the venue of the BJP meeting in Karnal. All roads leading to the venue had been heavily barricaded. Yogendra Yadav said that as part of their ongoing agitation against the farm laws, the farmers had decided to hold a peaceful protest against BJP leaders, for which they had assembled at the Bastara toll plaza.

(Image: Twitter-@ANI, @RahulGandhi)