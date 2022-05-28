Congress Lambasts Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Over Provocative Speech Against Muslims

The Congress party sought serious action against Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay on Thursday, accusing him of making a "highly objectionable and provocative" speech against the Muslim community.

While speaking to media reporters regarding Bandi Sanjay’s statements, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said, “The sole intention of Bandi Sanjay delivering a hate speech in Karimnagar on Thursday was to ignite communal hatred and provoke the minority community. However, people like Bandi Sanjay have zero IQ level and no knowledge of history and geography. People like him should be ignored. Although his remarks cannot be taken lightly as he is constantly trying to incite communal violence.”

He further stated that the Chairman of the Congress Minority Departments in each of Telangana's 33 districts has been requested to file a formal complaint against Bandi Sanjay.

“His hatred for Muslims has reached a different level although it is aimed at deriving political benefits. He is making desperate attempts to draw the people’s attention by making highly provocative comments,” Abdullah Sohail said.

According to Abdullah Sohail, the Telangana BJP Chief knows nothing about Islam or Telangana's Muslims. He started with 4% Muslim reservations and then moved on to the Urdu language. Now he's going after mosques, demanding that all masjids be demolished.

Will go to court if police refuse to register: Abdullah Sohail

The Congressman claimed that the Telangana police should have filed a 'suo motto' case against Bandi Sanjay for his controversial remarks. The State Police, on the other hand, is functioning as a mute spectator and taking no action because the TRS is a secret ally of the BJP.

He further claimed that the Congress party will never let the BJP and TRS carry out their collaborative plot to disrupt communal harmony to succeed. "We will file an official complaint against Bandi Sanjay. We will go to court if the police refuse to register a case," he stated.

Bandi Sanjay's claims that mosques were formed on ‘shivams’ were also mocked by Abdullah Sohail. No mosque could be built on temple grounds or even encroached land, according to him. As a result, Bandi Sanjay's claims were nothing more than a fiction of his bizarre imagination. "By referring to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi as the single Muslim leader in his remarks, Sanjay is attempting to endorse Owaisi as the sole Muslim leader." Outside of Hyderabad's Old City, MIM is a non-entity. In addition, there isn't a single seat in Hyderabad where the MIM and the BJP are directly competing.

The Congress leader urged members of all communities not to get provoked by Bandi Sanjay's or Asaduddin Owaisi's false statements. He claimed that both leaders were attempting to stir communal enmity by engaging in a phoney war of words, as directed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. People should ask the leaders of the BJP, TRS, and MIM about their failure to create jobs and control growing inflation, he said.