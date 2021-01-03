Congress Leader Rashid Alvi Backs Akhilesh Yadav; Says 'justified To Fear Vaccine Misuse'

Backing ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav's shocking remark on 'BJP's vaccine', Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday, said that Yadav was justified in fearing misuse of vaccines based on 'BJP's use of agencies against Opposition leaders'. Alvi added that as the government had a way of 'working against Opposition leaders', Yadav was right to doubt it. The DCGI has allowed AstraZeneca - SII's 'COVISHIELD' and Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccines for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Congress leader backs Akhilesh Yadav's 'doubts'

The way BJP & PM have used agencies including CBI, Income Tax Dept & ED against opposition leaders, I think there's nothing wrong with it if Akhilesh Yadav fears that vaccine can be misused. The way govt is working against opposition leaders,fear is justified:Rashid Alvi,Congress pic.twitter.com/qXuXRsmzdW — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav: 'Won't take BJP's vaccine'

Earlier on Saturday, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said that 'I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (COVID-19), as I don't trust it, at a press conference in Lucknow. He also added that his government comes to power, the vaccine will we be provided free - 'not BJP's vaccine'. The Yogi government has conducted vaccine dry-run in six places in Lucknow - with twenty-five health workers receiving dummy vaccines as part of the dry run and is planning another one on January 5.

"I will not get vaccinated, that too BJP's vaccine. I don't trust it. When our govt will come, the vaccine will be free. We will not get BJP's vaccine," said Akhilesh Yadav. Reacting to Yadav's statement, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that it was an insult to Indian scientists who had worked hard to prepare the vaccine. Pointing out that an ex-Chief Minister making such irresponsible comments in public was irresponsible, Maurya added that Akhilesh Yadav should apologise for his comments.

DCGI gives nod to COVISHIELD & COVAXIN

On Sunday, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Covishield - a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine - has an efficacy of 70.42%, with interim safety and immunogenicity data of Phase-II/III trials submitted to the SEC. Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - 22,500 participants vaccinated in Phase-III trials and was found to be safe as per the data available till date. Meanwhile, Zydus-Cadilla's nCov-Vaccine using DNA platform technology has been allowed to conduct Phase-III clinical trial in 26000 Indian participants. The government has stated that the first phase of the vaccination drive will be free including one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers, aiming to vaccinate 27 crore priority beneficiaries until July.

