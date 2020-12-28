Congress Leaders Miffed As Rahul Gandhi Flies Off To Italy Ahead Of Party's Foundation Day

As ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has gone to Italy, the grand-old party has come under the attack of BJP. However, sources said that even Congress leaders are miffed with the way the party is functioning. While few like KC Venugopal have provided an explanation on his visit terming BJP's attack as "low-level politics", few others are reportedly disappointed by his departure at a time when Congress is facing leadership vacuum and just a day before Congress foundation day.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad while speaking to reporters on 136th Foundation day of the Congress said that the party has been celebrating the day irrespective of "someone's presence or absence."

For 136 years we have been celebrating the Sthapana Diwas of the Congress, regardless if someone is present or absent : Ghulam Nabi Azad to a question on why Rahul Gandhi is absent on Foundation Day of the Congress party pic.twitter.com/ZbwsiHvLEH — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) December 28, 2020

Rahul's abroad trips

After the initial source-based report, Congress clarified that Gandhi has gone abraod on a 'short personal trip' for a few days. Gandhi who recently met President Kovind, was part of two separate Opposition delegations, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. But both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi has missed the parliamentary debate for the three laws, due to Sonia Gandhi's ill-health- necessitating her visit to the US. His absence from India comes at a critical juncture for Congress as it prepares for party presidential elections. Moreover, sources have reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon, after Rahul Gandhi refused the post - stating that initial talks have already happened in this regard, but NCP has refuted such reports. Shiv Sena too has backed Sharad Pawar's candidacy for UPA chairperson.

Gandhi had conspicuously flown off to Bangkok in October 2019, in the wake of the Congress being split into two camps - Sonia Gandhi's supporters and Rahul Gandhi's supporters ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana state Assembly polls. Prior to Gandhi's Bangkok trip, on the same day, former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party amid reports of a tussle between Tanwar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He had also left for abroad on a 'meditational visit' when Congress was scheduled to hold 35 press conferences and protests between November 1 and November 15, 2019 against the anti-economic policies and decisions of PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

