BJP's Khushbu Sundar Slams Rahul Gandhi For Flying Off To Italy Amid Farmers' Protest

Amid the Centre-Farmer struggle over the three Farm Laws, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi left for Milan, Italy via a Qatar Airlines flight on Sunday. Slamming the ex-Congress chief for leaving the country ahead of new year, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar said that if Rahul Gandhi is concerned about farmers, he should have been with them on the streets and not fly off to Italy. She then said that she has not expected anything else from Rahul Gandhi, slamming the leader of doing "all talks and only drama".

So much of noise was made for farmers protest by the opp, where is #RG now? Short holiday? Seriously? If you are so concerned about the farmers, you should have been out there on the streets with them n not holidaying. #RGTumSeNaHoPaayega @CTRavi_BJP @BJP4India @blsanthosh — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 27, 2020

Oh! Did I expect #RG do anything else? Definitely not. In fact I was looking forward to the news of his travel for a short holiday. All talks and only drama. Nothing new. Same old story. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 27, 2020

After the initial source-based report, Congress clarified that Gandhi has gone abraod on a 'short personal trip' for a few days. Gandhi who recently met President Kovind, was part of two separate Opposition delegations, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. But both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi has missed the parliamentary debate for the three laws, due to Sonia Gandhi's ill-health- necessitating her visit to the US. His absence from India comes at a critical juncture for Congress as it prepares for party presidential elections. Moreover, sources have reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon, after Rahul Gandhi refused the post - stating that initial talks have already happened in this regard, but NCP has refuted such reports. Shiv Sena too has backed Sharad Pawar's candidacy for UPA chairperson.

Rahul's abroad trips

Gandhi had conspicuously flown off to Bangkok in October 2019, in the wake of the Congress being split into two camps - Sonia Gandhi's supporters and Rahul Gandhi's supporters ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana state Assembly polls. Prior to Gandhi's Bangkok trip, on the same day, former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party amid reports of a tussle between Tanwar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He had also left for abroad on a 'meditational visit' when Congress was scheduled to hold 35 press conferences and protests between November 1 and November 15, 2019 against the anti-economic policies and decisions of PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

