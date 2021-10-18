After a much anticipated Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that took place on Saturday, uncertainty still looms over a full-time Congress president. However, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has bagged support from many leaders in the grand old party. Revealing details of the CWC meeting, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge said informed that all people agreed and requested Gandhi to immediately become president of the Congress party.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's response to the appeal by Congress leaders, Kharge said that the former replied that he will think about it and continue working for the party. In addition, he also said that Congress passed several resolutions on various issues like petrol-diesel price hike, farm laws, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Jammu and Kashmir situation, economy among many others.

In the CWC meeting, all people agreed and requested Rahul Gandhi Ji to immediately become president of the Congress party and to which he replied that he will think about it and said he will continue working for the party: Congress leader & Rajya Sabha LoP, Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/ceW91MFyrN — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

'Will consider returning as Congress President': Rahul Gandhi

After the CWC meeting on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that he 'will consider' returning as President of Indian National Congress after all leaders in the meeting 'urged' him to take back the top post. According to ANI, several Congress leaders like former Union Minister AK Antony and chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh unanimously agreed that Rahul Gandhi should become the party chief. However, Gandhi responded that he needs 'clarity at the level of ideology' from the party leaders.

Sonia Gandhi asserts Congress leadership

Meanwhile, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in a bid to silence dissent leaders within the party asserted that she is a 'full-time, hands-on Congress President'. Sonia Gandhi's response comes after Congress' G-23 leaders have been constantly demanding structural changes within the party. Calling for unity among party leaders, she also warned the dissidents and asked them to avoid talking to her via the media and communicate within party office walls.