Congress-led UDF Moves No-confidence Motion Against Kerala Government Over Gold Scam

As the Kerala gold-smuggling scam slowly unravels, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI (M) government over the state government's alleged links that have unearthed during the investigation. In a heated debate in the assembly, Congress MLA VD Satheesan slammed the state government for using the 'gold smuggling mafia,' alleging that the CM's office had given the mafia a 'backdoor' into its affairs which was proven after IT Department's Swapna Suresh emerged as the primary accused.

"The gold smuggling mafia targeted the Kerala Chief Minister's office and they were able to use M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister as per their plan. One accused in gold smuggling was given a backdoor appointment in the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala CM. But he says he didn't know anything about it," Satheesan alleged.

He also alleged that there was corruption in Life Mission project saying, "It is not Rs 4.5 crores corruption in Rs 20 crores project. But as commissions and others, there is a corruption of 46 per cent of the total project outlay."

Read: 'Gandhi Family Can Lead Congress To Success': Siddaramaiah Writes To Sonia Gandhi

Read: Congress CWC Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi To Continue As Congress Prez Till AICC Elections

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. Her involvement with the Kerala government surfaced after photos of her with Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan emerged, giving a political twist to the incident.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

The NIA has already registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities.

Read: Gold Smuggling Case: ED Quizzes Ex-Kerala CMO Principal Secretary M Sivasankar

Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair Sent To ED Custody