Congress Levels Corruption Allegations Against Yediyurappa Govt; Demands CM's Resignation

Congress party on Sunday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over corruption allegations against his family members in connection with a housing project and called for a time-bound judicial probe into the matter. Last month, CM Yediyurappa had dismissed the “baseless” allegations made by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in the Karnataka Assembly and challenged the Congress leader to prove the charges.

Citing media reports, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka is “engulfed in the clutches of corruption with tainted leaders ruling the roost. If the Chief Minister has the slightest sense of shame, he must resign or be sacked,” he added.

The Congress leader also questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda over the allegations of corruption and bribe against Yediyurappa’s son, son-in-law, and grandson.

Singhvi said the case relates to the construction of an apartment project in Bengaluru worth Rs 662-crore and claimed that media reports have "disclosed direct involvement of Chief Minister’s close relatives like son, son-in-law and grandson in corruption and bribery linked with the project". "It has shocked the consciousness of the entire country, but it appears that the BJP has no conscience," Singhvi said.

'Virtually admitted allegations'

The Congress leader cited a purported conversation between a close relative of Yediyurappa and another person referring to a bribe paid by a contractor to a top Bengaluru Development Authority official. He further claimed that an additional bribe was sought and paid through shell companies in Kolkata. Singhvi demanded the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act be invoked and the allegations probed.

“The most remarkable and virtually admitted allegations of unabashed corruption and we don't even find a criminal investigation," Singhvi said, adding that even an FIR was not filed over it. "We demand the appointment of a sitting Supreme Court (judge) or a sitting Chief Justice of a High Court as an inquirer for two months," he said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Singhvi said, “This fraud, fake and fiddling has made BJP a party of jugglers who are indulging in jiggery-pokery. The Congress has been accusing the Yediyurappa government of indulging in corruption, a charge it has firmly denied.

