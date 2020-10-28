Congress Makes Big Claim On Chirag Paswan's Real Role In Bihar; Alleges BJP Master-plan

Amid the first phase of voting in Bihar polls on Wednesday, Congress party's Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil has alleged that BJP is using LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Gohil has stated that while keeping Chirag, BJP wants to 'burn down' CM Nitish Kumar's house. In the first phase of Bihar polls, voting began in the state's 71 assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

BJP wants to use Chirag Paswan: Shaktisinh Gohil

The Congress party's Bihar in-charge has attacked BJP and said that it is using Chirag Paswan to gain momentum in the state to get rid of Nitish Kumar. However, Gohil further claimed that BJP's additional tactics also include getting rid of the LJP leader after the polls.

BJP wants to keep 'Chirag' in their hand to light up their home & burn down Nitish Ji's house. Woh 'Chirag' ko bhi bujhana chahte hain. So BJP wants to use Chirag first, then get rid of him later: Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Chirag Paswan pic.twitter.com/zykz3Nebdo — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Chirag Paswan had earlier quit the NDA and his LJP is contesting the polls separately. Even so, he has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, Paswan has also stated that he was PM's 'Hanuman' which has sparked speculation of a post-poll understanding between the BJP and LJP. On the other had, the Congress is a part of the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM which is being seen as a principal challenger to the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S) under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Other alliances include the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

The Bihar Assembly Elections is being held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

