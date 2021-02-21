Congress Makes Big Claim On 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Joining BJP Before Kerala Polls

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted to the news of 'Metroman' E Sreedharan's entry into the Bhartiya Janata Party opining that his impact was likely to be 'minimal' in the Kerala polls. Claiming that the BJP was not a 'serious contender' in the upcoming state elections, Tharoor alleged that it would be difficult for the saffron party to improve its performance over and above the one seat that it had won last time.

"E Sreedharan has no political experience, his impact on Kerala polls likely to be minimal. The high point of E Sreedharan's impact on Kerala polls will turn out to be the announcement of him joining the BJP itself. BJP is not a serious contender in Kerala polls except in few seats, it will be difficult for it to improve on the one seat that it won last time," said Shashi Tharoor.

E Sreedharan details his political plunge

While speaking to Republic Media Network earlier, E Sreedharan had responded to apprehensions surrounding his lack of political experience or his decision to join politics ahead of the state polls sharing that his motive was to do something good for Kerala. "Everyone is wondering why as a technocrat I should jump into politics? Particularly, many feel that whatever image I have and the reputation I have will be lost by entering into politics. But I don't think so. I have not joined politics for any particular position or recognition or fame. I have joined only because I will get the opportunity to do something good for the state," he said.

Moreover, he had also shared why he chose the saffron party in particular saying, "I have seen the Congress-led UDF and CPM-led LDF governments under CPM. Both governments are only interested in party politics, and not the state as such. Moreover, there is a lot of rampant corruption under both governments. The state suffered and was not getting any tangible benefits from the governments."

"I thought I will be useful to the state if I join the BJP. BJP will be able to access the central government's resources. In the last 20 years, not a single industry has come to Kerala and there is a high level of unemployment. No industry has come because the environment in Kerala not conducive. We want to create a congenial environment. These ideas made me join BJP," he elaborated.

E Sreedharan, who was earlier projected to officially join BJP on February 21 during the inauguration of the party's statewide 'Vijaya Yatra' from Kasargod, will now be formally inducted in a rally organized in his hometown district Mallapuram, as per reports. Kerala's 140 assembly seats will go to polls in April.

