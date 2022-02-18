Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Kejriwal Over Kumar Vishwas' Claims; Wants An Inquiry

After poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ally, Kumar Vishwas made some serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Leader of the Opposition of Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the AAP supremo, accusing him of lying for fulfilling his ambitions. Kharge also sought an inquiry on Kejriwal, and said 'let him face it'.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Kejriwal can lie for his ambitions. He goes to the states and says different things. They are diverting people who want to help as well. His friend has levelled up allegations; let there be an inquiry now. AAP defamed Congress. These people used Anna Hazare and Kumar Vishwas too. AAP has only strengthened itself. Now there will be a case on him, I heard. Let him face it."

Meanwhile, Kharge also slammed Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa who had claimed that the 'saffron flag may become the national flag of India'. Kharge said, "I would like to say that millions gave their lives for the Tricolour. People of all backgrounds accepted the Tri-colour in the constituent assembly. The Tri-colour has deep meaning and the flag of Congress was similar earlier. Eshwarappa's comment is the agenda of RSS. Guru Golwalkar used to say the same."

'Kejriwal wanted to be Khalistan PM': Kumar Vishwas

On February 16, speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas had claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but the AAP supremo told him that he will become the first PM of an independent nation.

The acclaimed poet had alleged, "He said such horrible things which everyone in Punjab knows. One day, he told me to not worry, that he will become the CM of an independent state. When I told him that Referendum 2020 is happening for which funding is coming from ISI and other separatist groups (are also being funded), he told me- so what, I will become the first PM of an independent nation". However, AAP accused him of defaming Kejriwal through a "forged and fabricated" video and contended that his false insinuations can create a situation of unrest.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party rubbished all the claims made by Vishwas. Taking to Twitter, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha accused Vishwas of using a 'forged and fabricated' video with the intent of 'defaming and deriding' Kejriwal. After this, Vishwas threatened to expose more secrets and said, "I have no connection with politics. What I have said was correct. You (Kejriwal) have lost your path, learn or people will teach you and show you your place. I will not respond to all these small-small people, bring your leader. Don't fight with me or I will expose more and tell everything. I have no political motive or agenda. If I say more then you will get into trouble".

