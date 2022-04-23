Congress Min Balasaheb Thorat Accuses BJP Of Stoking Political Row Over Hanuman Chalisa

In a veiled attack, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stoking a political row over the recital of Hanuman Chalisa to divert people's attention from the issues of unemployment and price surge.

"To divert attention from all these issues, some people are deliberately stoking political controversy by announcing to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray," Thorat alleged.

He added that Maharashtra's law and order situation is proper but some people are attempting to disturb the peace by playing politics over Hanuman Chalisa. "The MVA government is aware of the politics of opponents. Our government is strong and stable and all allies are united. We firmly back the chief minister. People of the state are intelligent and will not fall for such tactics," said the Maharashtra Revenue Minister.

Furthermore, Thorat said the Congress-NCP alliance had previously backed Navneet Rana in the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, however, "she changed colours soon after the result". "We made a mistake by supporting her," he added.

MP Navneet Rana, her MLA husband Ravi were arrested by Mumbai police

Hours after calling off their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups." The couple was booked under IPC section 153(A) and Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act.

At the Khar police station, Amravati MP Navneet and Badnera MLA Ravi Rana submitted complaints against CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and state minister Anil Parab, accusing them of instigating people to 'kill' the couple.

Meanwhile, senior Advocate Rizwan Merchant and advocate Vaibhav Krishna will represent Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana respectively before the Holiday Bench of the Bandra Court on Sunday.

Speaking to Republic TV, senior lawyer Rizwan Merchant said, "The entire arrest of Ravi and Navneet Rana is illegal and unconstitutional for two reasons. The first is the police have not issued them notice. I'm giving them 48 hours' notice to withdraw this particular system of arrest which has effective failing which I'm moving High Court or Supreme Court for contempt. Secondly, the law is not absolute. You need sanction before you arrest a public servant."