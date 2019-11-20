Inside Story: Congress MLAs' Threats Preceded Sonia Gandhi Greenlighting Sena Alliance

Even as interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday has given green signal for alliance with Shiv Sena to form the next government in Maharashtra, sources informed that it was done due to internal pressure. As the Congress chief gave a nod, sources said that as many as 35 Congress MLAs had threatened to switch sides. Sources said that the MLAs clearly stated that if Sonia Gandhi will not accept the Shiv Sena and NCP alliance, they would quit the party.

Sonia Gandhi agrees for alliance

On Wednesday, sources confirmed that interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has agreed to an alliance with Shiv Sena. After rounds of talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and negotiations with Sena, sources said that Sonia Gandhi has finally given a nod to the alliance. Soon after the development, NCP's Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon spoke to Republic TV and confirmed about the alliance.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday refused to comment on the progress being made in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra. Her response came as Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that a government led by his party will be in place by next month in Maharashtra. The NCP chief Sharad Pawar had remained tight-lipped on the issue, taking a U-Turn on Sunday after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Political crisis in Maharashtra

After the assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance partners - BJP and Shiv Sena had a fallout over the chief minister's position in the State. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had said that the chief minister's position should be equally divided between the parties as per the 50:50 formula. However, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis denied any such formula. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the NCP won 54 seats and Congress secured 45 seats.

