Congress' Moily Wants Prashant Kishor In Party; Claims Sonia Gandhi's Solving G-23 Issues

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Sunday said that some leaders "misused" the G-23. He claimed that if anyone persists with its institutionalisation, it would only be for "vested interest" as reform of the party was already underway under Sonia Gandhi. Voicing his strong support for poll strategist Prashant Kishor's induction into the Congress, the former Union Minister said that those who are opposing his entry into the party are "anti-reform".

Congress' M Veerappa Moily on institutionalisation of G-23

During an interview with PTI, Veerappa Moily, who was among 23 leaders who wrote to Soia Gandhi last year, seeking organization overhaul opposed the institutionalisation of the G-23. He said, "Some of us put our signatures only for reform of the party from within and to rebuild the party, to destroy it." Asserting that some of his party leaders misused the G-23, he said, "No sooner did Sonia think of reforming the party from within and from the grassroots level, we did not subscribe to the idea of G-23.

Moily said, "With the initiation of reform under party chief Sonia Gandhi's leadership, the G-23 has no role and has become irrelevant. If they (some leaders) persist (with G-23) that means there is a vested interest for a few of them to work against the Congress party which we don't subscribe to and rather oppose it."

Stating that anybody who again uses the instrument of G-23 is doing a great disservice to the Indian National Congress and its legacy, the senior Congress leader said that adding such actions would help the Congress' rivals. These remarks by Moily assumed significance because many of the G-23 leaders have either distanced themselves from it or have been silent following the letter they wrote last year.

Veerappa Moily said, "She (Sonia Gandhi) is active and taking decisions, such decisions are needed," he said, adding he was happy with the steps taken by the party chief. Asked about speculation that Kishor could join the Congress, he approved and said that it was advisable that he joins the Congress and injects reforms from within."

Urging those within the party opposing Kishor's entry into the Congress not to do so, he said that it was important for the country and Congress that the party be reformed. "This was the intention of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he added.

As per sources, Sonia Gandhi will be taking a final call on the induction of Kishor and had also held several discussions with senior party leaders on the same issue. When asked if he thinks Kishor's induction will be beneficial for the party, Moily said that the poll strategist had proved that he is successful in working out strategies. "Instead of working from outside, if he joins the party, it will be quite beneficial," he added.

"Let there be strong willpower to join hands with Sonia ji to ensure that the party's organisation is strengthened within a couple of months. This is what I proposed that Prashant Kishor can inject that kind of resurgence of the Congress party (that is needed) by plan and design," Moily said.

Claiming that Congress is the main plank of the country's politics, Moily said, "We may lose sometimes but it cannot be said that we will lose forever. For example, in 1977 we lost and in 1980 with all the allegations against her (Indira Gandhi), ultimately the people found that they wanted the Congress and Indira ji came back, this is the history of the Congress."

While answering questions about the calls from within the Congress that Rahul Gandhi should be made the chief of the party once again, the senior leader said that the Wayanad MP was best suited to lead the party. However, presently, it was important to turn attention to reorganise and revamp the party, Moily added.

(Image: PTI)