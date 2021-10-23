Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi Ahead Of His Scheduled Address At COP 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the upcoming United Nations 26th conference of parties (COP 26) to be held in the United Kingdom (UK). The global weather convention is scheduled from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. Taking a dig at this, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has cited critical remarks on PM Modi's visit to the COP 26, saying that the PM will speak on climate change when his own government was diluting environmental and forest laws in India.

Jairam Ramesh on PM Modi

While expressing his opinion over a series of posts on Twitter, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said,

"So our Prime Minister will indeed go to Glasgow to give gyaan to the world on climate change. But at home, his Govt dilutes all environmental and forest laws, weakens institutions and muzzles civil society."

Ramesh went on to claim that PM Modi was a master in lying and that he had erased the memories of the lives lost during the COVID pandemic, attesting that it was a major failure of his governance. Ramesh added,

"He (PM Modi) excelled himself today rewriting history, twisting facts, distorting reality, making meaningless comparisons, beating his own chest."

These comments from the Congress MP come a day after India surpassed the first world to go on to register more than a billion COVID vaccine doses to its population in what could be hailed as a historic achievement by PM Modi's government.

Jagadguru of Jhoot excelled himself today rewriting history, twisting facts, distorting reality, making meaningless comparisons, beating his own chest—in short,being himself. While he forgot those who suffered loss of lives and livelihoods from COVID19 due to his Govt’s failures. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 22, 2021

PM Modi proposed to fly in directly from Rome to address COP 26

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed PTI on Friday about PM Modi's visit to the COP 26. He said that it was yet to be determined how much financial support each country would get to combat climate change.

While informing the media about his visit, Union Min Yadav did not confirm the exact day on which the PM will address the COP 26. Reportedly, PM Modi, who is currently overtaking responsibilities of a number of summits around the globe, will fly into Scotland from the G20 Summit that is taking place in Italy's Rome.

Image Credits - PTI/ANI/AP