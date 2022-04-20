Congress Mulling Over Strategies Carved Out By Prashant Kishor For 2024: Randeep Surjewala

Amid ignited rumours of political analyst Prashant Kishor joining Congress to save the grand old party from sinking further, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday informed that the party president Sonia Gandhi had constituted a small committee to deliberate on the suggestions provided by the IPAC (Indian-Political Action Committee) co-founder to get their house in order.

While speaking with ANI, Surjewala, who is a close confidante of the Gandhi family, stated that two incumbent Congress CMs (Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel) were called to Delhi to propel the committee in the right direction, as they have experience in winning and running their respective states.

Congress assessing political strategies spelt by Prashant Kishor

He further spelt out that among all the suggestions provided by Kishor, some focused on tapping into the agony of the people and their concerns. Surjewala underlined that the suggestions were aimed at winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and reviving the party’s position in national politics.

This comes after Sonia Gandhi constituted a three-member committee of veteran Congress leaders to overlook the suggestions provided by political strategists during their sporadic meetings in the past week. The committee consists of AK Antony, Ambika Soni, and Mallikarjun Kharge. Party high command had also called upon Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to examine Kishor’s strategy in Delhi today, April 20. The heads up with the incumbent Congress CMs is critical since both these leaders will be fighting elections to retain their governments next year.

Congress seeks Prashant Kishor's aid to fare well in 2024 polls

On April 18, Monday, another meeting was held at Sonia Gandhi’s residence, with Prashant Kishor in attendance with some other party leaders. The meeting was reportedly convened to discuss 'party communication'.

Notably, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also reached the residence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi when the meeting was underway on Monday. It is likely that talks could have also been held on the opposition parties' attempts to unite against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Prior to this, on April 16, the IPAC co-founder conducted a three-hour long presentation to the party leadership, deliberating on strategies and plans for future discourse. In the past, Prashant Kishor had worked with the Congress party for the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election. While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress' election campaign for the 2022 polls, he resigned from this post on August 5 citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from an active role in public life.