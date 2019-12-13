Congress Plans Global 'Bharat Bachao' Protest; Sam Pitroda & Co To Gherao Indian Embassies

In a shocking twist to the Opposition's protests against the ruling government, the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) will stage demonstrations outside Indian embassies from America to England and Australia to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The protest dated on December 14 will 'attack the Modi government for India's economy and India's deteriorating condition'. Sources report that Rahul Gandhi's aide Sam Pitroda will be heading the protests pledging solidarity to Congress' Bharat Bachao rally on Saturday in Delhi.

Supporting the @INCIndia call of #BharatBachao, please join @INCOverseas units in Europe on Dec 14th to gather in front of Indian embassies to protest against the massive failures of the @BJP4India government pic.twitter.com/hjiFQPhk11 — Indian Overseas Congress (@INCOverseas) December 8, 2019

Meanwhile, the Congress has planned a protest called 'Bharat Bachao Rally' on November 14 at the Ram Lila Maidan in New Delhi. Reports state that thousands of Congress workers from all across the country will join the protest to to air their voice against Centre's "anti-people" economic and political policies. The protest is reportedly centred on the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Bill, the slowing Indian economy.

Previously on November 16, after a high-level strategy meeting of all CLP heads, State chiefs, National General Secretaries at the party's headquarters in Delhi the Congress had planned a massive rally against Centre on economic slowdown on November 30. Sources said that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will lead the rally. The party was scheduled to hold protests between November 5 and November 15 against the anti-economic policies and decisions of Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal had said, "We have decided to hold a massive culminating rally against the anti-people policies of the Central government on November 30 in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The meeting has decided to name it as 'Bharat Bachao Rally' because people are suffering very much," he said. The party has alleged that the Centre was not taking any "effective steps" to improve the economic situation of the country.

